Letter: Facts on gas prices are hard to dismiss

I read the Tribune editorial “No switch to flip to boost US oil output.” Basically it says that Biden is not at fault for high gasoline prices, there are a multitude of reasons, and you can’t blame him. I like to stroll down memory lane at times. And what do I find? The national price of gasoline by month according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration goes something like this: Sept 2020 - $2.27, Oct 2020 - $2.25, Nov 2020 - $2.20, Dec 2020 - $2.28, Jan 2021 - $2.42, Feb 2021 - $2.59, Mar 2021 - $2.90, Apr 2021 - $2.95, May - $3.08 … and it’s been going up ever since. Pretty much flat until January of 2021. And what happened then? The inauguration of Joseph Robinette Biden Jr. as the 46th President of the United States. And the flood of executive orders crippling the fossil fuel industry starting on Jan. 27, 2021. Cause and effect. Black and white. Plain and simple. That’s the thing about facts, they are hard to dismiss.