Letter: Facts important on hedge funds

Our state’s economic inner-workings are complex, but it’s important that people understand them. They have a real impact on day-to-day life, which means bad policies will lead to economic pain. That’s why we should set the record straight on misguided rhetoric about hedge funds, one of the most important yet misunderstood parts of our financial system. They work on Wall Street, but hedge funds are also an essential tool for smart and sophisticated investment strategies that make a positive impact across North Dakota.

Hedge funds help ensure the financial security of critical institutions that support and improve the livelihoods of North Dakotans. Pensions, university endowments, and nonprofits rely on hedge funds to maximize their investments, so that they may pass on the benefits to their underlying beneficiaries, who are often working-class North Dakotans. The North Dakota State Investment Board invests $300 million on behalf of the state’s teachers, first responders, and public employees. The University of North Dakota Foundation invests $28 million, to fund scholarships and keep tuition down for college students. Hedge fund investments provide these organizations with peace of mind and financial stability. Hedge funds aren’t the bad guys that they’re often made out to be.