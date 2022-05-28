Letter: Facilities' closures will affect us all

I just heard that the Mott nursing home in North Dakota is closing after many decades of caring for the elderly. How sad for residents, families, staff and community. Some blame it on Covid, but in 2019 the New York Times wrote that 440 rural nursing homes closed or merged in the last decade. So many care centers are being bought out by big medical companies who turn around and sell or close them. I know. It’s a business decision.

Americans are aging. We all know this. Medical treatments have allowed us to get older, but our body parts still age; then we must go to care centers. Being closer to our homes has been comforting, but no more. Now seniors must go to care centers in the bigger cities, surrounded by strangers and far from their families.

You who are reading this, take note. In a flash you will also be old if you aren’t already. This is getting to be a national crisis – old roads, old citizens. I task Governor Burgum and our state representatives to pay close attention. Perhaps some of the Covid cash in the coffers could be used to subsidize care centers who are forced to pay higher wages to traveling nurses. Perhaps offer full scholarships for nurses and care givers who will work for a minimum of five years in North Dakota nursing facilities. Talk to health care experts and get their ideas. This will only get worse with time. It affects us all.

Geno Sloan, Mott

