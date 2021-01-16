Letter: Facebook ban a violation of rights

My First Amendment right to freedom of speech was taken away by Facebook because of a law that Congress passed. Why did I get banned for 30 days? I’m not sure why. Facebook will not respond to my repeated requests. I think it was for apparently posting pictures of the “North Dakota Capital Prayer Rally.” Not because of words I wrote.

It may have been due to pictures I posted of the Prayer Rally of people, flags, signs and a beautiful 10 foot cross that we signed and will be sent to Washington, D.C. I have reposted this page – to the best of my recollection - on a new “mewe.com” account I set up.

On Jan. 6 I posted, “I'm heading to the "North Dakota Capital Prayer Rally’ at the capitol grounds today at noon! And I'm going there again at 5:00 P.M. for a candlelight Prayer vigil. ‘These are rallies for praying - for our Nation, our State, and our communities. God be with us!’"

The First Amendment to the Constitution states, “Congress shall make no law…abridging the freedom of speech…” When Congress passed this legislation referred to as Section 230, Congress gave these corporations such as Facebook, Twitter, etc., immunity. Congress’ legislation gave them the right to restrict my freedom of speech! It also restricted the freedom of speech of thousands or millions of other U.S. citizens.