Letter: Expulsion of Simons is just the first step

By now you have all seen the news. In unprecedented proceedings, the North Dakota House of Representatives expelled Rep. Luke Simons from office with a vote of 69 to 25.

The removal of a member of the Legislature for harassment and inappropriate behavior is a monumental win; not just for those working in the halls of the Capitol but for working people across the state of North Dakota. It signals that workplaces should be safe and free of intimidation, suggestive comment, and offensive behavior.

But this is not the end of the road to justice, it is merely the beginning.

How do we ensure the system that protected a “habitual offender of decency” keeps working toward “providing a healthy and appropriate work environment for legislators, legislative employees, and other state employees which is free from workplace harassment" as HR 5010 suggests?

The answer is simple; it is by continuing to lead by example.