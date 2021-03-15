Letter: Expulsion of Simons is just the first step

By now you have all seen the news. In unprecedented proceedings, the North Dakota House of Representatives expelled Rep. Luke Simons from office with a vote of 69 to 25.
The removal of a member of the Legislature for harassment and inappropriate behavior is a monumental win; not just for those working in the halls of the Capitol but for working people across the state of North Dakota. It signals that workplaces should be safe and free of intimidation, suggestive comment, and offensive behavior.
But this is not the end of the road to justice, it is merely the beginning.
How do we ensure the system that protected a “habitual offender of decency” keeps working toward “providing a healthy and appropriate work environment for legislators, legislative employees, and other state employees which is free from workplace harassment" as HR 5010 suggests?
The answer is simple; it is by continuing to lead by example.
In this second half of the North Dakota legislative session, our legislators will hear from those advocating to abolish North Dakota’s 45-year commitment to the Equal Rights Amendment (ERA) though HCR 4010. The ERA was designed to guarantee equal legal rights for all American citizens regardless of sex. That effort should be resoundingly rejected to illustrate the 67th legislative assembly's commitment to equality and justice.
And, there is House Bill 1298, the bill to ban transgender teens from participation in school athletic programs. This bill won’t make sports safer or fairer for any student -- instead it targets and excludes a group of students who already face high levels of discrimination. Transgender students already experience disturbingly higher rates of bullying, rejection, violence, and even suicide. To continue their commitment to creating safe environments free of intimidation and harassment they must prevent this discriminatory bill from becoming law.
The action to expel Luke Simons for his “history of hostile, threatening, and inappropriate behavior” sets a shining example for all to see; harassment will not be tolerated. Not in the halls of the Capitol, not in our places of work, and not in our schools. Period.
As Martin Luther King Jr., said, “the arc of the moral universe is long, but it bends toward justice.” Change takes a long time, but it does happen, and recently we witnessed it.
So now is the time to dig in, to continue to hold our elected leaders accountable, and to never end advocating for what we know is right. It is not the end, only the beginning.
Amy Jacobson, Fargo, is executive director of Prairie Action.