Letter: Expressing gratitude this Veterans Day

Last night, I had lain down to sleep when I suddenly remembered that this Friday is Veterans Day. Each year, on the eleventh minute, of the eleventh day, of the eleventh month, we commemorate this important federal holiday to honor all men and women who have served in the United States Armed Forces.

However, what exactly does Veterans Day represent? It was originally a federal holiday called “Armistice Day” and served as a dedication to memorialize — and honor — the armistice that ended World War I, which occurred at 11 a.m. on Nov. 11, 1918. However, in 1954, through Public Law 380, the United States Congress replaced the word “Armistice” with the word “Veterans” to honor all military war veterans.

As I lie awake, I asked myself, what does Veterans Day represent to me as an Army veteran? After several minutes, the answer came to me in the form of one, single word: Gratitude.

I am grateful to have served a country that has provided me with freedom and opportunity.

I am grateful to be part of a community that remembers the sacrifices of those who served and honors the memories of those who never returned.

I am grateful to have a government, who through the Veterans Administration and other service agencies, addresses the needs of — and does not ignore or forget — military veterans.

I am grateful to my fellow citizens who have, or who in the future will, honor the call to service so that our country may have an all-volunteer and professional military.

This morning, after having had time to reflect upon last night’s thoughts, I know this Friday, I will continue to be grateful for my country, my community, my government, and my friends.

Jonathan J. O’Konek, Bismarck

U.S. Army veteran (2010-2016)