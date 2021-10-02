Letter: Expanded coverage key to understanding local tax issues

I am writing in response to Gary Adkisson’s column from Sept. 17 regarding the local government “bamboozle.” I write today to publicly ask the publisher of this paper to dedicate more of the Bismarck Tribune’s resources, manpower, and column inches to covering the nuts-and-bolts of local government.
Rarely is there any long-term follow-up on the ramifications of decisions made at public hearings. Nor is there ever a historical background on how the current policies came to be, or whether they were proper and prudent policies in the first place.
Here are some areas that I hope the Tribune will cover to a greater extent.
1. Directly addressing Mr. Adkisson’s property tax concerns -- by explaining the convoluted nature of property taxes, how mill levies work, and how local governments play games with the automatic valuation increase on your home and mill levy rates that affect the dollars you pay in tax.
2. Documenting and educating the public on history -- specifically the decisions made by previous city commissioners/mayors/administrators to kick the can down the road on various projects, knowing the bill would come due eventually.
3. Highlighting the policies used over the last two decades to exempt property and entice growth -- without a long-term revenue plan to facilitate that growth.
4. Explaining how the city’s special assessment policy of taking on debt, to act as a bank for private “greenfield” development. This policy has subsidized growth on the ever-growing outskirts of town, without factoring in future costs to support that growth. The market demands these homes, but only because the cheap financing the city offers developers distorts the true cost.
5. Tracing the lack of planning by previous city commissioners/mayors who knew the growth to the north and east of town was happening, but made no plans to deal with the infrastructure needs generated by that growth. This resulted in the need to increase the city sales tax by a half-cent in 2018, to help pay for things like the 43rd Ave and 57th Ave road projects. Which voters did approve in 2018.
These are just five of big things residents of Bismarck lack an understanding about, and to which expanded news coverage is critical. There are a plethora of boring and tedious committee and task force meetings that occur will zero coverage – yet these meetings will eventually change city policy.
Regular people are too busy running businesses, raising families, and trying to make ends meet so they can pay their ever-increasing taxes to keep track of it all on their own. The water rate controversy is a prime example of how boring topics need more coverage.
Mr. Adkisson, your property taxes are going up, and they will keep going up, because that’s what happens when your home’s value increases and your government has been asleep at the wheel for decades.
The current mayor and city commission have to contend with the ramifications of those long forgotten decisions. These things did not just happen on their own, and they didn’t happen yesterday.
It’s up to people like me to limit the impact that government and taxes have on our citizens -- it is up to people and your paper to educate citizens on how we got here as much as it is to tell them what is happening.
Decisions are made by those who show up. And we need more people to show up.
Dustin Gawrylow is the managing director of the North Dakota Watchdog Network, a privately-funded taxpayer-advocacy nonprofit organization.