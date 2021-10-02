Letter: Expanded coverage key to understanding local tax issues

4. Explaining how the city’s special assessment policy of taking on debt, to act as a bank for private “greenfield” development. This policy has subsidized growth on the ever-growing outskirts of town, without factoring in future costs to support that growth. The market demands these homes, but only because the cheap financing the city offers developers distorts the true cost.

5. Tracing the lack of planning by previous city commissioners/mayors who knew the growth to the north and east of town was happening, but made no plans to deal with the infrastructure needs generated by that growth. This resulted in the need to increase the city sales tax by a half-cent in 2018, to help pay for things like the 43rd Ave and 57th Ave road projects. Which voters did approve in 2018.

These are just five of big things residents of Bismarck lack an understanding about, and to which expanded news coverage is critical. There are a plethora of boring and tedious committee and task force meetings that occur will zero coverage – yet these meetings will eventually change city policy.

Regular people are too busy running businesses, raising families, and trying to make ends meet so they can pay their ever-increasing taxes to keep track of it all on their own. The water rate controversy is a prime example of how boring topics need more coverage.