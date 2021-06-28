Letter: Evidence shows COVID-19 vaccine works

My wife and I would like to be considered evidence that COVID-19 vaccines work. We are over 65. We both have underlying health conditions. We received our second Pfizer vaccination on Feb. 25, 2021.

We recently returned from visiting relatives in a deep southern state whose attitudes toward getting COVID-19 vaccinations mirror the attitudes of the majority of North Dakotans.

We spent 17 days with these relatives. All eligible people were fully vaccinated with the exception of one member, who chose not to get vaccinated.

During our visit, this unvaccinated member tested positive for COVID-19 and became very symptomatic. Although this member partially quarantined, we spent 10 days visiting in this household. We developed zero symptoms.

We have nine COVID-19 immunization eligible family members living throughout the country. Eight members are fully vaccinated and one is not. Eight have not had COVID-19 and one has needlessly suffered its impact.

The evidence is clear. The vaccine works.

Henry Lebak, Bismarck

