Letter: Eviction protection needed during health, economic emergency

As the number of positive cases in North Dakota rises, it is becoming evident that the COVID-19 public health emergency is an economic emergency as well. Already employees in restaurants, shops and bars are seeing reduced hours or in some cases temporary layoffs. We do not know how long this will last and if it will mean permanent loss of income through closures of businesses hit hardest by this crisis.

The cost of living in some parts of North Dakota is making it hard for underemployed people to pay their rent. But now the uncertainty of future income is very real. Whole categories of people will be affected by the closures and cancellations of events, and, as this crisis worsens we will see more and more people go into isolation who may or may not be covered by sick leave.

In some of our cities rental units make up over half of the housing units so this economic crisis may have a great impact.

If a tenant is late with rent in North Dakota it is ground for late fees and ultimately eviction. In this time of social distancing, evictions force people to interact with others by securing payment for a new unit (perhaps by visiting social service organizations) and finding new units which puts everyone at risk.