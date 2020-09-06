Letter: Event creates hope, saves lives

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

As part of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention’s Out of the Darkness Experience, I will be participating to draw attention to the importance of suicide prevention. AFSP is dedicated to creating hope and saving lives, and our work is more important than ever during these uncertain times. By learning the warning signs for suicide and what to do if you are worried someone is struggling, to bringing education programs to your community, we can all learn new ways to help each other save lives.

I will be participating in the Bismarck Out of the Darkness Experience and I invite you to join me! This year, the AFSP North Dakota Chapter will host activities for you to safely connect, support one another, and share stories and life-saving resources. No matter what your connection to suicide, by joining the AFSP Out of the Darkness Experience, you can show people that we are strong, we are resilient, and we are hopeful. There is power in numbers, please register to fight suicide together at afsp.org

Like many, I participate because suicide has affected me personally I lost my uncle to it 15 years ago. He was a father to two daughters, uncle, brother, son and entrepreneur.

Alicia Rogstad, Bismarck

