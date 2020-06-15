Letter: Even soldiers find a reason to smile

After reading Kevin Holten’s article on May 22nd titled “Don’t be a citizen of frown town,” I couldn’t help but smile! It gave validation to all people who wear a grin that this facial expression should be appreciated and not criticized. Some people look happy a lot of the time, but society tends to think of these people as having an ulterior motive. I know I feel more comfortable when approached by someone with a smile as opposed to someone with a scowl. Throughout my life, I have often been told to “wipe that silly smile off your face” countless times by coworkers, friends, strangers, and authority figures.

When I was a soldier at basic training in 1988 at Ft. Leonard Wood, Mo., I was often ordered by my drill sergeants to do push-ups as punishment just because I had a smile on my face. Of course, I also had to do numerous push-ups for other reasons such as my bed wasn’t properly made, my marching might not be in sync with the others, my boots weren’t highly polished, or my clothes looked wrinkled. For those mistakes, I could accept doing the push-ups, but I could never understand how being a soldier with a smile was such a terrible crime. To correct this “deficiency,” I would practice frowning in the bathroom mirror in the few free minutes I could find. I managed to look more serious toward the end of my training, but it honestly took a lot more muscles to produce this stoic look than it did to smile. Upon graduating from Ft. Leonard Wood, I resumed my old habit of smiling and I’ve been smiling ever since. Instead of questioning or being suspicious of people who smile, shouldn’t we be asking why there are so many people wearing a frown?