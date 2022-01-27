Letter: Evangelical critic had incorrect facts

Lillian Bachmeier has written several letters that contain historical misstatements/fabrications. Her letter (Nov. 10 GOP, Evangelical coalition dangerous) is a ludicrous effort at reconstructing history. During the 1930s, radio was the mass media and provided primarily news and entertainment (sponsored by advertisers). Megachurches didn’t come to prominence until the 1980s and major televangelists, Falwell, Graham and Swaggert utilized radio in the 1950s (Not the 1930s or even 1940s)! The Moral Majority wasn’t formed until 1979 and disbanded in 1989. LB’s chronology is completely illogical.

LB never defines “Evangelical”; all Christians whether they be Catholic or Protestant (Lutheran, Baptist, Pentecostal, etc.) evangelize – spread the Gospel of Jesus Christ. LB rehashes liberal Democrats’ accusations/falsehoods (10) against Republicans/Evangelicals including:

1. Anti-immigrant (we oppose only illegal immigration/open borders).

2. Voter suppression (who doesn’t have an ID?).

3. Environmental exploitation (CO2 doesn’t cause climate change; sloughs aren’t navigable waters).

LB further distorts history by stating Republicans opposed the Voting Rights Act of 1965 (VRA) and the Civil Rights Act of 1964(CRA). The VRA was supported by 30 of 31 Republican Senators but only 32 of 49 Democrats! The CRA was supported by 76% of Republican Representatives (60% of Democrats) and 82% of Republican Senators (69% of Democrats). Who were the segregation supporters and voter suppressors? Democrats!

Evangelicals overwhelmingly supported President Trump because he opposed abortion (Only President to attend the March for Life) and his income tax policy increased the income of women and ALL minorities. Republicans/Evangelicals oppose Black Lives Matter (BLM) because they’re a Marxist/socialist organization trying to destroy our Country. BLM (2/3 founders are professed Marxists) opposes the nuclear family (Since removed from their website) – you’ve heard of Jesus, Mary and Joseph – the ultimate nuclear family?

Critical Race Theory is a racist theology (See Mark R. Levin’s book American Marxism).

Rod J. Kuhn, Bismarck

