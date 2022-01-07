Letter: Ethics Commission ignores unethical behavior

These comments reference Sarah Vogel’s Bismarck Tribune opinion piece “Conflicts of interest brazen” which reference Amy Sisk’s Bismarck Tribune story “Millions Awarded for Clean Energy Projects: Group Raised Conflict of Interest Concerns.”

There were four “players” in this saga: The North Dakota Industrial Commission (comprised of the Governor, the Attorney General and the Agriculture Commissioner); the newly created Clean Sustainable Energy Authority (located within the Industrial Commission and directed by the former VP of operations, strategy and development for the Tesoro Corporation); members of the energy production and delivery systems; and, the North Dakota’s Ethics Commission.

The State Industrial Commission awarded funding from the Clean Sustainable Energy Fund for the amount of $28 million in grants (free money) and $135 million in loans (2% interest) to six projects.

According to Sisk’s reporting, “numerous members (of the Authority) disclosed conflicts of interest based on their or their employers’ relationships with some of the applicants. The conflicts ranged from business consulting relationships to employers investing in applicant’s projects, as well as a member sitting on an applicant’s board of directors. Each time a member disclosed a conflict at the meeting, the other members decided to allow them to vote anyway.”

The state has an Ethics Commission whose job it is to ensure that North Dakotans are confident that there Government ensures and promotes transparency and accountability.

Sadly, both the Industrial Commission and the Ethics Commission “gave this unethical behavior a green light, not a stop light.”

There cannot be any tolerance within state government for conflicts of interest in the spending of millions of taxpayer dollars.

We are all held accountable in our jobs for our behavior. Who will be held accountability? Will anyone be held accountable? Or do we just look the other way?

Henry Lebak, Bismarck

