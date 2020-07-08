Letter: Ethanol producers face economic crisis

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Ethanol producers and the farmers that supply our facilities face an economic crisis. As a result of COVID-19, fuel demand has plummeted as global supplies of crude oil pushed fuel prices down, causing farmers and ethanol plants to lose money. Fuel demand dropped by half during the worst of the downturn, projecting an annualized loss of 8 billion gallons of ethanol and 2.7 billion bushels of corn nationally.

With biofuel plants across the country closing, North Dakota’s ethanol facilities felt a significant economic strain, idling or reducing production as a result. This spring’s margins were the worst in the history of our industry, destroying the corn market, threatening to shutter our facilities, and causing irreparable economic harm in the rural areas where these facilities operate.

Federal support for ethanol plants was limited, but the state of North Dakota stepped up.

Determined to weather the economic storm, leaders of the ethanol industry approached the Governor, Agriculture Commissioner and Attorney General with a detailed request — to employ an existing loan-guarantee and interest buydown program housed at the Bank of North Dakota to help keep ethanol plants operating. These elected officials and the creative and professional staff at the Bank of North Dakota were just the stopgap the ethanol industry needed during the market downturn.