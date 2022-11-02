Letter: Establishment seeks to preserve power

Citizens were fought tooth and nail, all the way to the North Dakota Supreme Court, by the establishment in Bismarck seeking to preserve its own power. They trumped up false allegations against a group seeking to put legislative and gubernatorial term limits on the ballot in November. The secretary of state tossed out thousands of citizen signatures. This move was rebuked by the court, who voted 5-0 to permit Constitutional Measure 1 to be printed on your ballot. Now, various special interest groups have come out, represented by lobbyists, trying to convince us that we should oppose the term limits measure – get this – because lobbyists would have too much power! Who is the last lobbyist you heard of who wanted to find a way to lessen their own influence?

Of course that’s a bunch of nonsense. Lobbyists oppose term limits wherever they are proposed, including here. The voters can see through it. They understand that lobbyists lose influence with term limits, because open seat elections mean they cannot simply bank on cozy long-term relationships to get the favors they want. Lobbyists lose and the people win when it comes to term limits.

The Bismarck establishment is also trying to make you believe that they don’t want to “rob” you of your right to vote for whomever you want at the ballot box. This is silly. They don’t want themselves to be robbed of the career incumbents who consolidate power to themselves in the Legislature, and shut out new voices who would have a better chance of challenging for seats with term limits. Lawmakers do not have a “right” to their seat. A recent poll by RMG Group showed that 81% of North Dakota voters support Constitutional Measure 1. Don’t the voters have the right to put term limits in place? Why did the secretary of state try to block them from doing so? I think the answer is obvious to anyone with common sense. The establishment has been exposed and it’s time the people of North Dakota send a message. Let’s make the voice of the people heard and vote YES on Constitutional Measure 1.

Rep. Jeff Magrum, R-Hazelton