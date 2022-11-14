Letter: Essentia welcomes Mid Dakota Clinic

At Essentia Health, we are always looking for new and exciting opportunities to advance our mission of making a healthy difference in people’s lives. We relentlessly pursue this ideal in the communities we’re privileged to serve.

Thanks to our affiliation with Mid Dakota Clinic, that now includes the vibrant Bismarck-Mandan community. We’re thrilled to be here and ready to deliver the expert and compassionate care our patients across North Dakota, Minnesota and Wisconsin have come to expect.

First, a little about us: Essentia operates 14 hospitals and 77 clinics, plus long-term care, assisted living and independent living facilities, ambulance services and a research institute. We have a diverse staff of about 15,000 employees, including 2,200 physicians and advanced practitioners who are passionate about enhancing the safety and well-being of their patients.

One of Essentia’s longstanding beliefs is that everyone — regardless of where they live — deserves access to affordable, high-quality and prompt care close to home. That includes specialty care. You shouldn’t have to travel across the state or country to see and be treated by a specialist. It’s not practical and it’s not conducive to successful patient outcomes. Instead, Essentia is bringing new specialties and expanded services right here to Bismarck, where we’ll look to build on the rock-solid foundation and rich legacy Mid Dakota Clinic has built over 50 years of caring for local families.

We were honored when Mid Dakota Clinic reached out about a potential affiliation. Through candid conversation, it quickly became clear that our missions and values aligned around a shared commitment to provide the finest care and improve health outcomes for people across the region. That backdrop set the stage for us to move forward, knowing that joining together and combining resources would be in the best interests of patients in Bismarck and beyond. Mid Dakota Clinic officially joined Essentia on Oct. 1.

Ultimately, we believe this partnership will allow us to thrive at a time of increasing challenges in health care, especially in rural settings. Essentia’s history of serving rural communities makes us uniquely positioned to navigate those challenges. Keeping vital services in rural communities and ensuring access to the best care is what we do.

As Essentia welcomes Mid Dakota Clinic, it’s important to note that patients will continue to be treated by the providers they already know and trust, in the same locations. However, those providers now have immediate access to an expansive network of colleagues, meaning they can leverage the talents and expertise of those 2,200 physicians and advanced practitioners — oncologists, cardiologists, gastroenterologists and so many others — already part of the Essentia Health family.

Together, we can offer patients a greater continuity of care and new specialties, along with other benefits of being part of an integrated health system, such as a shared electronic health record system.

Our commitment to the Bismarck-Mandan area extends beyond the walls of our facilities. We intend to immerse ourselves in this community, partnering with other organizations to make a healthy difference in new and innovative ways.

It’s another example of how we live and pursue our mission. We’re honored to continue that pursuit here in Bismarck.