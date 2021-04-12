Letter: ERA unnecessary in modern times

I must voice my disagreement with a letter posted March 27 on the merits of the Equal Rights Amendment. The 14th Amendment already addresses women’s rights. It declares that “No State … shall deprive any person of life, liberty, or property, without due process of law: nor deny (them) the equal protections of the laws.” The proposed amendment, a relic of the past, was started in 1972 and ratification was extended in 1979 and 1982. North Dakota has recently joined many other states that have wisely revoked their ratifications of this amendment.

Today’s women need no special privileges nor protections. We are now graduating more women than men in our medical and law schools. Fifty years ago, men were 58% of American college students. Now the U.S. Department of Education states that 56% of students are women. Each year we see an ever-increasing number of women serving as members of the U.S. Congress. Women who choose can serve in combat units in our armed forces.

Women are succeeding at every level. All Americans are in favor of this great progress. They are making huge strides on their own and simply do not need more government interference.

Tom Hammerel, Bismarck

