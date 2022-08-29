Letter: Environmental policy needs strengthening

Recently the U.S. Senate approved a Congressional Review Act (CRA) regarding the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) Phase 1 rulemaking. This CRA sponsored by Senators Hoeven and Cramer would, if passed by the U.S. Congress, present serious threat to the federal environmental review process and efforts to tackle climate change and environmental injustice through NEPA.

As a citizen of the MHA Nation, I know that NEPA is often the only opportunity tribal citizens get to learn about and make a public comment on a proposed federal project on tribal lands. This is an environmental justice issue as well as a climate change issue. My people are already suffering poor physical and environmental health due to all the extraction going on around us, we need to be able to weigh in on future federal projects so that we can protect ourselves, our environment, and future generations. Then, because of climate related issues such as fires, drought, severe storms we are impacted again.

The Fourth National Climate Assessment (NCA4) in chapter 12 concluded: “Climate change increasingly threatens Indigenous communities’ livelihoods, economies, health, and cultural identities by disrupting interconnected social, physical, and ecological systems.”

I am disappointed that my Senators choose to ignore the needs of me, my family, and my people by sponsoring this terrible legislation. I hope that it will die in the House.

This CRA is a terrible piece of legislation. NEPA is critical to getting projects reviewed for impacts to land and people, particularly on tribal lands. NEPA language needs to be strengthened not hamstrung!

Lisa DeVille, Mandaree