Letter: Enough is enough

After calling Wayne Stenehjem's office to let him know my thoughts on the frivolous lawsuit that he just attached our state's reputation to, the first and only thing I hear is someone asking the question: “do you oppose or support the Texas lawsuit?” This is disgusting in itself because it seems to hint that our attorney general knows that this is the sinking Trump presidency, gasping for the final breaths of its miserable life. Even though Wayne signed on amici curiae, an “impartial advisor,” it gives everyone in the state a bad name. I’m surprised our elected officials haven’t commented on this. Actually I’m not, and I have a theory as to why. The donations Trump asked for, for the election defense fund. Any donation goes first to his PAC until a certain dollar amount is reached. This money that he duped out of his supporters that didn’t read the fine print, is now ripe for the taking for any Republican running for office. That’s why we signed on to this lawsuit. Because the good old boys Hoeven and Cramer need to get reelected and they need your money. They are hoping by helping Trump grasp at these shoestrings, it will show their undying support to their supreme leader. Don’t forget that Trump lost the popular vote by over 7 million votes, and got beat by a “Landslide” as Trump himself called it four years ago, in the electoral college. This case has no merit, as reflected in their previous legal cases. With a record of 40-plus losses and one “win,” if you can call it that, Trump has assembled the most disgraceful law team in legal history. Every North Dakotan should be disgusted that our state's name is being smeared by this frivolous lawsuit that Wayne Stenehjem attached our reputation to, but knowing the state GOP (and national for that matter), it also doesn’t surprise me.