Letter: Enjoy sights of North Dakota from a bike

May is national Bike Month. It is a month in which local communities around the country celebrate the simple beauty of the bicycle and all the benefits it has to offer. The North Dakota Active Transportation Alliance encourages you to get out on your bicycle and enjoy the sights and sounds of North Dakota.

You can ride your bike to the store, school, work or just get out on a leisurely ride. There are regular group bicycle rides in Minot, Bismarck, Grand Forks and Fargo. Don't live in one of these areas? Get out and ride on your favorite county roads, take your bike to a park and ride or just wheel around in your town.

Before you ride, make sure your bicycle is in good working order and make sure you have eaten before your ride (preferably a low-fat meal an hour to two hours before your ride). You will need the fuel to keep you going. If riding alone, let a family member or friend know where you will be going. If a problem arises it will be easier to assist with the situation. Bring a snack, some water (electrolyte drink, if hot to replace lost salts in sweat) and tools to take care of basic issues while on your ride such as a flat tire, loose bolts etc.