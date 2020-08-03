Letter: Enhanced unemployment benefits a 'critical lifeline'

Congress needs to act to extend the enhanced unemployment benefits, and soon. As a Union Boilermaker, my job does require me to travel if I want to make a living. With a lot of projects in my union local's jurisdiction, which covers Minnesota, North Dakota and South Dakota, getting canceled or postponed, we rely on work in other parts of the country. With numerous states across the country requiring anyone from North Dakota to quarantine for 14 days upon arrival, our work opportunities are greatly reduced. It’s not enough to have to worry about positive tests on the job site, but this could be made more of a burden if we travel to a place that has work, but requires us to quarantine for 14 days, all at our own expense. That doesn’t even assure that the job will even go after you’ve quarantined. It’s a high financial risk, not to mention the safety risk, to even consider taking work out of our jurisdiction. We all need to work and we know that. But at what price? Our lives or our pocketbooks? If I were working I’d be making considerably more than even the enhanced unemployment. If I don’t work, my health insurance will shut off. Unemployment typically replaces one-third your normal wage. Without the enhanced unemployment benefits, how do I pay for my employer sponsored plan that cost around $1,500 per month? There’s more to being unemployed than a person realizes. Don’t take this critical lifeline away from North Dakota working families.