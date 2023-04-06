Thanks to Tory Jackson for his clearly reasoned defense of community engagement and governmental transparency. The Mandan Street water tower replacement plan is indeed not the first encroachment on neighborhood integrity in Bismarck. An earlier struggle just down the street in the same neighborhood involved a questionable sale of city property to commercial developers. After five years of ignoring local organizing efforts, offers of purchase, plans for shared green space and existing building codes, the city commission joined hands in voting unanimously for the real estate developers.