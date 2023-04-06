Thanks to Tory Jackson for his clearly reasoned defense of community engagement and governmental transparency. The Mandan Street water tower replacement plan is indeed not the first encroachment on neighborhood integrity in Bismarck. An earlier struggle just down the street in the same neighborhood involved a questionable sale of city property to commercial developers. After five years of ignoring local organizing efforts, offers of purchase, plans for shared green space and existing building codes, the city commission joined hands in voting unanimously for the real estate developers.
This latest display of patronizing arrogance is sadly in line with that precedent and broader efforts statewide to advance eminent domain and the interests of corporate money. It involves selling city property to a cellphone company to erect a tower 30 feet higher than the existing structure in a residential neighborhood.
People are also reading…
Representative government was conceived as a framework within which to promote the common good and protect and amplify the voices of citizens petitioning their government. We are living witnesses to the crumbling of that ideal.
Bonnie Palecek, Bismarck