Letter: Energy security means domestic energy production

More than a decade ago, Congress and President George W. Bush worked together to enact two bipartisan laws designed to secure U.S. energy independence. The laws supported an all-of-the-above approach, aiming to boost and diversify U.S. energy production and end our nation’s reliance on oil from countries that too often work against our interests.
The Energy Policy Act of 2005 and the Energy Independence and Security Act of 2007 laid the foundation for the oil shale revolution that brought an economic boom to North Dakota and briefly transformed the United States into a net energy exporter.
Those laws also established and then expanded the Renewable Fuel Standard, enabling rapid growth of a successful renewable U.S. biofuels industry. I helped write and support both of those initiatives.
Unfortunately, America recently lost sight of the goal of diverse U.S. energy production, instead relying mainly on oil dominance. As a result, the United States is as vulnerable as ever to the actions of nations that are not friendly to U.S. energy production.
U.S. shale oil companies and renewable fuel producers both face an existential threat from the recent actions of Saudi Arabia and Russia, who flooded world markets with cheap oil. Many believe their goal was to try and kill the U.S. shale industry whose production costs are higher than oil produced in Saudi Arabia and Russia. That severe damage to the shale industry is now evident. But one thing is certain: it took just weeks to turn the United States into a net oil importer once again.
The current economic crisis highlights the urgency of diversifying our country’s domestic energy production and use and the value of the RFS for our country. Unfortunately, the economic crisis has also emboldened oil refiners to attack the program. Refiners are hiding behind the economic misery of U.S. shale producers to seek political favors and market advantage over renewable fuel producers.
The oil refiners have organized allies to turn up the volume and drown out the crisis’ collateral damage to U.S. renewable fuel producers. They are demanding that EPA waive the RFS entirely or substantially reduce the program for the year to protect the profits of oil refiners.
Waiving the RFS would do nothing to help North Dakota’s shale producers, since oil refiners will eagerly make the most of low-cost foreign oil. It would instead cause real, long term damage to U.S. energy security. It would only mean less diversity in domestic fuel production, higher carbon emissions, and less economic opportunity for states like North Dakota.
U.S. biofuel production enhances our country’s supply of domestic energy. On top of that, it builds one of our nation’s and North Dakota’s greatest assets – the agricultural economy. For example, biodiesel production supports the value of North Dakota’s soybean and canola crops, which bring more than $1.8 billion to the state each year.
The biodiesel industry’s ability to turn agricultural surpluses – not just crops, but animal fats, used cooking oil and other waste – into fuel improves U.S. economic and energy resilience. Biodiesel production and use diversifies our fuel choices, creates jobs and economic opportunities here in our state, and reduces both carbon and other pollution emissions. Today’s energy crisis should bring those benefits into sharp focus.
All U.S. energy producers are affected by the current economic crisis. Using the pandemic as an excuse to back away from supporting our renewable fuels industry would be terrible public policy. And ignoring the external threat to our shale oil industry would be a serious mistake.
Diversifying fuel production here in the U.S. by supporting the shale revolution and supporting a renewable fuels industry was the right policy when the President and Congress created it. And it is more important now than ever.
Byron Dorgan, a retired Democratic U.S. senator from North Dakota, consults with the National Biodiesel Board.
