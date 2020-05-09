Letter: Energy security means domestic energy production

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

More than a decade ago, Congress and President George W. Bush worked together to enact two bipartisan laws designed to secure U.S. energy independence. The laws supported an all-of-the-above approach, aiming to boost and diversify U.S. energy production and end our nation’s reliance on oil from countries that too often work against our interests.

The Energy Policy Act of 2005 and the Energy Independence and Security Act of 2007 laid the foundation for the oil shale revolution that brought an economic boom to North Dakota and briefly transformed the United States into a net energy exporter.

Those laws also established and then expanded the Renewable Fuel Standard, enabling rapid growth of a successful renewable U.S. biofuels industry. I helped write and support both of those initiatives.

Unfortunately, America recently lost sight of the goal of diverse U.S. energy production, instead relying mainly on oil dominance. As a result, the United States is as vulnerable as ever to the actions of nations that are not friendly to U.S. energy production.