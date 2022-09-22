Letter: Ending unfortunate for Rocky raccoon

Ms. Christensen made a fatal decision to show off her good deed of saving a raccoon from certain death when she brought her rescue into a public place. Not fatal to her, she may only be fined and sent to prison for her good deed. Rocky the Raccoon was not so lucky, he faced the death penalty. His crime was being a sick little raccoon that someone saved from a long agonizing death along the side of the road.

Ms. Christensen cared for the little guy for 3 months and was in the process of teaching him to be a wild animal again when authorities using search warrants and threatening the use of a battering ram took both Rocky and Ms. Christensen to jail. Rocky was immediately euthanized, even though he could have been held in quarantine to see if he exhibited any signs of illness.

Have we forgotten what state we live in? A rural state known for wide open spaces, where wild animals are a common site and seeing one is still a pleasure. Who does not enjoy the sight of a deer, fox, coyote, rabbit, and yes, even a raccoon in the wild? Who would not find a way to care for a sick or injured animal? Why and when have North Dakotans lost the love of being animal caretakers?

In my opinion Little Rocky, Ms. Christensen and her family paid the price for others narrow sighted kill first, care later treatment of an animal that has unknowingly invaded “our” space and broken “our” laws.

Annette Vanderschuur, Bismarck