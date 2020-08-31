Letter: Encouraged by safety practices at school

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Oh, we wish this weren't happening right now.

Just as our schools are opening, COVID-19 case numbers have been increasing in Burleigh, Morton and Stark counties. Superintendents, school boards, and principals have had to make very difficult decisions with no roadmap of where this pandemic is headed.

The Burleigh County Health unit has worked with local schools to promote safe openings. We've all heard the argument against the use of face masks. It goes something like this "I'm not worried about this virus. If I do get it I'll almost certainly recover." Actually, that is true, but misses the point.

The vast majority of infected persons under 20 do recover. The problem is that 5% or so of teachers and students have underlying health conditions (e.g. obesity, diabetes) which place them at risk magnitudes higher than their more fortunate peers. It is for these people we wear masks. It is a humane, considerate thing to do.