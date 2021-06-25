Letter: Empathy, patience needed for elderly

In our quest to reopen and return to a “new normal” in this pandemic, empathy, patience, and understandings are needed for the elderly and people with special needs of their rate and ability to learn, adapt, and adopt to the new protocols required in their lives and living. Never has the speed of change been so rapid. Nor, has the dissemination and understanding of conflicting information as to the validity, safety, and requirements of these protocols been so prevalent or available.

Assisted living and nursing homes are restricting visits, isolating, and confining residents to their individual rooms for eating or socializing. However, administrators are neglecting or ignoring their “Mental Health Needs.” We have isolated residents from loved ones, friends, and just being with people to comfort, reassure, and console each other. In our efforts to prevent the spread of the COVID we have forbidden in-person visits, singing, talking, laughing, and crying together which are a very necessary and important part of our quality of life.