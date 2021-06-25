Letter: Empathy, patience needed for elderly

In our quest to reopen and return to a “new normal” in this pandemic, empathy, patience, and understandings are needed for the elderly and people with special needs of their rate and ability to learn, adapt, and adopt to the new protocols required in their lives and living. Never has the speed of change been so rapid. Nor, has the dissemination and understanding of conflicting information as to the validity, safety, and requirements of these protocols been so prevalent or available.
Assisted living and nursing homes are restricting visits, isolating, and confining residents to their individual rooms for eating or socializing. However, administrators are neglecting or ignoring their “Mental Health Needs.” We have isolated residents from loved ones, friends, and just being with people to comfort, reassure, and console each other. In our efforts to prevent the spread of the COVID we have forbidden in-person visits, singing, talking, laughing, and crying together which are a very necessary and important part of our quality of life.
One local facility has mandated much stricter practices than required under Public Health Guidelines. One elderly resident eats all her meals alone in her room. Her spouse is only able to visit his wife in-person three times a week for 30 minutes, even though both have been inoculated against COVID and wear masks. They were forbidden by the facility administration to share a piece of cake given to them together on their 64th wedding anniversary. While they may be less exposed to COVID, being apart with such preventive in-person contact measures, it is mentally and physically killing them both.