If you hadn’t heard: Governor Burgum is running for president. A key tenant of his campaign is: “small town values.” In a recent Des Moines Register piece, Burgum is quoted as being in favor of eminent domain for the Summit Carbon Solutions pipeline. Burgum justifies his position by comparing CO2 pipelines to the interstate highway system. False equivalence aside — Burgum's stance flies in the face of his purported small town values. Don’t take my word for it, take the word of small towns across North Dakota: Sargent, Richland, Dickey, Emmons, Burleigh, and Mcintosh counties, have all unanimously passed resolutions objecting to eminent domain for the Summit pipeline. Supporting the taking of property from generational farmers in opposition to the wishes of local governments cannot possibly be a “small town value.” The fact that Burgum supports eminent domain, so that an out-of-state/foreign owned company can make a profit on federal tax dollars makes his stance even more egregious.