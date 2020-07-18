Letter: Emergency paid leave fund supports a healthy economy

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

This year, North Dakotans are personally and professionally weathering the health, education and economic impacts caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. In response, the federal government has provided nearly $1.25 billion through the CARES Act to help our state address this crisis.

We believe the Legislature should assume its constitutional role in appropriating those funds, but Republican legislative leaders and the governor have dismissed our call for a special session to act. In upholding our duty, we recently proposed an Emergency Paid Leave Fund using a portion of the next round of federal CARES Act dollars. This fund would assist eligible workers impacted by COVID-19 through the end of 2020 – giving hard-working North Dakotans a measure of security during uncertain times.

This pandemic is not over. We believe workers should have the security of knowing that if they test positive, are asked to quarantine because of close contact with a person who tested positive, or a member of their household has tested positive, they can make the right decision to stay home from work without sacrificing their paycheck. In those scenarios, the fund would provide eligible workers with their current pay (with a cap of $1,500 per week) for up to four weeks if needed. This will help prevent COVID-19 outbreaks at places of work and keep workers financially whole.