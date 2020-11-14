Letter: Electoral College is good for North Dakota

The recent presidential election has again reared the question that the Electoral College system of electing our president is outdated. Again it is about somebody picking winners and losers, in this case the big states (large population states) would be the winners and the small states such as ours would be the losers. Part of the compromise to get all the original 13 colonies to go along with the one United States was so the bigger states NY, PA, MA and VA wouldn't be so overbearing over the smaller states like RI, CT, NH, DE and NJ. We have the same situation today except the states are different than then. The low population states still don't have much clout but with the Electoral College it is more than if it was just based on population. (3/535 versus 760,000/336,000,000).
The same concept is also true for the Senate, every state receives two senators no matter the population size of the state. If the senators were appropriated only by population similar to the House of Representatives, then ND, SD, MT, and WY might share a senator while CA may have 9 or 10 senators. Again the wisdom of founding fathers prevailed which keeps the coastal states from robbing the heartland states of their natural resources. I presume that the Electoral College issue won't go away but in my opinion it would be bad for ND and some of our neighbors.
Jim Hauge, Mandan
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!