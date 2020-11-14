Letter: Electoral College is good for North Dakota

The recent presidential election has again reared the question that the Electoral College system of electing our president is outdated. Again it is about somebody picking winners and losers, in this case the big states (large population states) would be the winners and the small states such as ours would be the losers. Part of the compromise to get all the original 13 colonies to go along with the one United States was so the bigger states NY, PA, MA and VA wouldn't be so overbearing over the smaller states like RI, CT, NH, DE and NJ. We have the same situation today except the states are different than then. The low population states still don't have much clout but with the Electoral College it is more than if it was just based on population. (3/535 versus 760,000/336,000,000).