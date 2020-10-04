Letter: Elections still have consequences

We are now hearing bitter complaints of Republican foul play in seeking the appointment of a Supreme Court justice so soon after the parting of Ruth Bader Ginsburg. In searching the Constitution, I was could not find a provision barring the appointment of judges during the last year of a presidential term. The president does not cease being president during an election year.

None of this turmoil should be happening. The Supreme Court should only be in the business of interpreting written law and determining constitutionality. They should not be the creators of new law – that’s the job of Congress, the elected policy makers. Unfortunately, the Democrats rely on the court to enact laws that the voting public would never support. It’s a strategy that has worked well for them in past years. This may soon end.

It’s apparent that Amy Coney Barrett who currently serves as a circuit judge on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit will be our new justice. She’s a mother of seven and a Catholic. Let’s see what dirt the Democrats can create prior to the Senate confirmation hearings.