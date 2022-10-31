Letter: Elections are what keep democracy alive

Every election in a democracy is important. They are what keep democracies alive. This election is more important than others because it may be our last as numerous Republican candidates, advisors, and talking heads have implicitly or explicitly stated they will do away with elections if given the chance.

This is not surprising to anyone who has been paying attention to what Republicans have been up to over the last 80-plus years. Nor is it surprising how much of Putin's money is flowing directly or indirectly into Republican coffers. When Doug Mastriano, Michael Flynn, or Tucker Carlson speak it's Putin's words coming out of their mouths. It's not for nothing Kevin McCarthy is threatening to abandon the Ukraine. The list of Putin's puppets is long and at the top is Donald Trump.

If Republicans are offended by being called fascists they should probably stop inviting them to the Party (Giorgia Meloni, Victor Orban). They should probably stop taking their money (Aleksandr Viktorovich). They should probably stop going after the Nazi vote (Richard Spencer, the Oath Keepers and Proud Boys). And they should probably stop using their words ("America First!") and following their gameplay.

A vote for any Republican anywhere is a vote for Putin and the end of the Great Experiment. I urge every voter to not give them the chance. You likely won't get another.

David Boschee, Bismarck