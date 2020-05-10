Letter: Electing Trump a mistake

Donald J. Trump. The biggest mistake a voting electorate, any voting electorate, has ever made. Well I guess factually it was the electoral college but you get the point. Some say they have never seen a mistake like it. Many people are saying it is the greatest mistake they have ever seen. In the history of mistakes, this will go down as the most spectacular mistakes ever made. But I don't know, I guess we'll wait and see what happens.
Chuck Weisser, Mandan
