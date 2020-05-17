Letter: Electing Doug Larson would strengthen our state

I am writing this letter to publicly endorse Doug Larsen for state senator of district 34. I proudly served under Doug while assigned to HHC 1-112th Aviation Battalion, North Dakota National Guard and have remained friends ever since. Doug is an exceptional Army Aviation officer, leader, mentor and a commander that truly cares about each and every soldier under his command. For as good of an officer Doug was, he is an even better businessman. Doug has owned and operated several small businesses and has made each of them successful with his hard work, drive and determination. In this economically challenged environment we currently find our state and nation battling, Doug has the knowledge, skills and ability to help get North Dakota back on track. Doug is a problem solver that willingly accepts even the toughest challenges and works tirelessly to ensure a positive outcome. If you vote for Doug I promise you he will always fight the good fight and not disappoint. Electing Doug Larsen to a Senate seat in District 34 would strengthen our state as much as his leadership in the North Dakota National Guard strengthened our nation.