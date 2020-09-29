Letter: Elect commissioner to build community

With each passing day it seems our nation gets torn further and further apart. Instead of community, we have disunity, with neighbor pitted against neighbor.
Burleigh County is by no means immune to these problems. We need leaders who have the skills, the commitment, and a true sense of caring for their neighbors to help guide us through the difficult issues we face. We got a taste of the leadership we need during the refugee resettlement issue. One candidate stood out in her ability to work with so many different members of the community and pull them together – whether it was teachers, students, business owners or working families.
Becky Matthews is candidate we need to elect to our county commission. She'll do her homework, she'll always be prepared, and she will make sure to listen to and carefully weigh all viewpoints before making decisions on critical issues.
Let's bring a sense of community back to Burleigh County by electing someone who cares. Let's put Becky Matthews on the county commission.
Amanda Harris, Bismarck
