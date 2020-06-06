Letter: Elect candidates with no strings attached

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

What an embarrassment it has to be, to be a Republican in North Dakota. To be the bought and paid for, “yes men” by our present governor, speaks volumes. And you can hardly see the puppet strings that the governor has attached to Andahl, Nehring, and Beadle. For the governor to largely fund their campaigns, makes me wonder what his self serving agenda really is about? I mean, he’s finding these stooges to run against other Republicans.

I think most North Dakotans are smart enough to see what the problem really is...they keep electing Republicans. It’s like this fictional place called “Mouseland.” It’s a land made up of mice and cats, where every election, the mice go to the polls and elect cats to their parliament. Sometimes they elect the white cat. Sometimes when the white cat is no good, they elect the black cat. When the black cat is no good, they go back to the white cat. Sometimes they elect half white half black cats. They have even tried the striped cat. When the mice finally started thinking about their representation choices, the problem wasn’t the color, the problem was they kept electing cats.