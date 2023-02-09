Hunting has been a way of life in North Dakota for decades, but much of what hunters have had in the past is gone. Electronic posting, loss of habitat, modern farming plus heavy use of chemicals are just a few. Now baiting will be taken away if laws are passed. Keep in mind there are some handicapped and elderly hunters that hunt with bait, or they simply would not have the opportunity. especially bow hunters that are handicapped. Please think about what you do. Elderly and handicapped bow hunters can't climb trees or walk in the badlands. Don't shut them down completely. At least allow them to get a permit to bait on private property. Think about what you are doing.