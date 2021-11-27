Letter: Egregious behavior by GOP politicians

I write this letter on Nov. 19, 2021.

Today, Kevin McCarthy ranted on Capitol Hill for eight hours, (I can only cite the news) against the bipartisan bill in support of Major Improvements.

Matt Gaetz offered Kyle Rittenhouse (acquitted today) a position with no description and no listed skills (for an uneducated 18 year old, let's see that resume. Would like to see Gaetz's resume also)

Paul Gosar, unashamedly offering threats against fellow elected lawmakers.

Marjorie Taylor Green talking total gibberish about what ever came into her head (what is Qanon?)

And you all think that is OK.

McCarthy is going to forgive and give them all good committee assignments when he becomes Speaker, Heaven forbid.

These people are extremely toxic to any society. Is that what you all want?

A few weeks back, when Covid vaccine mandates were voted down and Ivermectin was heavily promoted, here is a thought on that. If you want it, get big Pharma involved and drive the price up astronomically, like we pay for my wife's MS medication. Each month for the rest of her life.

Some food for thought as you govern or misgovern.

Jack Lindvig, Bismarck

