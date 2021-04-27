Letter: Effort to address trust funds noble

It is a well known fact that many of our nation's Trust Funds like Social Security, medicare, etc, will be unable to meet their future commitments. Medicare will be unable to meet its obligations in five years, Social Security will need to drastically cut its benefits in 11 years and the Highway trust fund that pays for a good deal of our nations highways, etc, will be depleted in a year. Senator Mitt Romney has come up with a plan called the TRUST fund bill.

It has almost 19 co-sponsors including our Sen. Kevin Cramer. The plan basically calls for an 18-member subcommittee -- bipartisan in nature, that would look at ways to extend the solvency of each of these programs. These subcommittees would then make recommendations to Congress for each house to consider for passage. The alternative to Sen. Romney's bill is to wait til we are in an emergency situation and then we are in a crisis. His bill would seek to avoid that pitfall. It's my hope that this very noble effort will be considered by both houses of Congress for passing and I feel confident the president would sign it into law. And the process can begin.