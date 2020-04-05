Letter: Education, voluntary social distancing key to combating COVID-19

While the solutions to fighting the disease will necessarily vary from one part of the country to another, it is safe to say that such heavy-handed measures should be considered an absolute last resort, and must be lifted as soon as possible, while staying below medical capacity. Rather than place millions of families in such challenging economic circumstances (an act that, in many cases, will prove to be unnecessary for many of those impacted), elected officials should be doing the following: working with the private sector and health professionals to educate the public on the disease and how to prevent it; recommending (not mandating) that businesses in which people congregate or are in close proximity employ special precautions; and providing extensive services for the at-risk population.

It is critical that we protect those most at risk: the elderly; the immunocompromised; and those with cardiopulmonary disease. This means even seemingly healthy people, who might not be aware that they are carrying the disease, must keep their distance from more vulnerable people.

Flattening the curve should never come at the expense of our civil liberties, nor by way of devastating the economy — and it does not have to. With a healthy emphasis on sound judgment and community awareness, we can survive the COVID-19 and keep our economy alive at the same time. America needs sound, measured judgement on these interventions, so we can get back on our feet, and promptly turn this economy around.

Rick Becker, Bismarck, is a Republican member of the North Dakota House of Representatives representing District 7.

