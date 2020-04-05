Letter: Education, voluntary social distancing key to combating COVID-19

Across the country, we have seen a variety of measures from public officials in response to COVID-19. Last week, one-third of Americans found themselves under an ever-expanding series of “stay-at-home” orders. Now, with 31 states and the District of Columbia under such restrictions, that number has climbed to 75%, as the death toll in the U.S. eclipsed 31,000.
Amidst the tragedy and confusion, we have repeatedly heard politicians and health experts discuss “flattening the curve,” but it’s important to understand the full extent of what this means. In health crises like COVID-19, a major consideration is what is called “medical capacity,” a term referring to the ability of medical professionals to provide adequate access to equipment, beds, and personnel to treat patients. “Flattening the curve” slows the rate of transmission of the disease, so medical capacity is not exceeded. It does not, however, significantly lessen the number of people that will eventually become infected.
While I want to make it clear that I do not speak from the perspective of an epidemiologist, my career as a physician, legislator, and businessman has led me to the conclusion that in many cases we can remain below the medical capacity threshold through education, voluntary social distancing, and committed protection of our at-risk population.
Of course, this means washing our hands frequently and distancing ourselves from others when possible, but we must also recognize the damage government intervention is causing across the country already. Virginia, for example, lost at least 46,000 jobs as a result of the governor’s stay-at-home order earlier this week. According to Labor Department statistics, overall unemployment in the U.S. spiked by a record-setting 3.3 million last week, and some sources expect unemployment to reach 15% or higher in the coming months, levels not seen since the Great Depression.
While the solutions to fighting the disease will necessarily vary from one part of the country to another, it is safe to say that such heavy-handed measures should be considered an absolute last resort, and must be lifted as soon as possible, while staying below medical capacity. Rather than place millions of families in such challenging economic circumstances (an act that, in many cases, will prove to be unnecessary for many of those impacted), elected officials should be doing the following: working with the private sector and health professionals to educate the public on the disease and how to prevent it; recommending (not mandating) that businesses in which people congregate or are in close proximity employ special precautions; and providing extensive services for the at-risk population.
It is critical that we protect those most at risk: the elderly; the immunocompromised; and those with cardiopulmonary disease. This means even seemingly healthy people, who might not be aware that they are carrying the disease, must keep their distance from more vulnerable people.
Flattening the curve should never come at the expense of our civil liberties, nor by way of devastating the economy — and it does not have to. With a healthy emphasis on sound judgment and community awareness, we can survive the COVID-19 and keep our economy alive at the same time. America needs sound, measured judgement on these interventions, so we can get back on our feet, and promptly turn this economy around.
Rick Becker, Bismarck, is a Republican member of the North Dakota House of Representatives representing District 7.
