Letter: Education leaders must be open to all

As a lifelong public-school educator and superintendent who welcomed all students to our school district, I am sickened and appalled by the horrendous recent statements made by Superintendent Volk of Starkweather in an open group email to all North Dakota administrators. When asked why he sent it, he stated that he accidentally sent it. Yet in the end, as was shared with me by a fellow K-12 administrator, “they were still his words” as a public-school superintendent! Educational leaders must openly welcome children of any color, belief, ethnicity, religion, or lack thereof, to our public schools. Reading the entire email, it is obvious that Superintendent Volk would not do so. He appears to have significant anger, prejudicial issues, and definitely should step down from his position as an educational leader. A while back at a leadership training session, I learned that “being different isn’t wrong, it’s only different.” A crucial attribute when it comes to respectfully accepting the differences in kids and educators today. Obviously, he missed that leadership training session. I worked side by side with many of the leaders of the North Dakota Council of Educational Leaders (NDCEL) organization that he sent his email to. I am confident that the high-quality individuals of the NDCEL support meeting the unique needs of all students. They understand and respect individual differences. A smalltown North Dakota superintendent commented in a recent newspaper interview on Superintendent Volk’s email statements. He suggested Volk should “think first to understand . . . then be understood.” In other words, to first listen to others so he can understand his students, staff and the parent’s unique needs and beliefs. “He should focus on teaching kids ‘How to Think’ rather than ‘What to Think.’” That superintendent attended the educational leadership training!