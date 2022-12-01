Letter: Educate youth on tobacco impacts

On Nov. 6, 2012, North Dakota became one of the 29 states, including the District of Columbia, to pass the Smoke-Free Law. This law prevents civilians from smoking in all places of employment and enclosed public areas, including hotels, restaurants, health care facilities, schools, and more. As a member of the Bismarck Break Free Youth Board, we are committed to educating the youth in our community on the detrimental effects tobacco has on a person's body. When we asked a classroom of fourth graders, “by a show of hands, how many of you know someone your age that uses tobacco products,” over half of the 9- to 10-year-olds raised their hands. 33% of North Dakota kids aged 0-17 are tobacco users. As high schoolers and young adults, it is our obligation to set an example for the next generations. When most people pick up a tobacco product for the first time, they think of what it could do to their own body -- not the influence it will construct on the young children who look up to them. Our actions have consequences that do not just impact ourselves. The Smoke-Free Law has helped restrict the image of these deadly products in our schools and classrooms across the state. Rather than seeing this law as preventing someone's choice, we need to start seeing it as giving people the choice to live and a pathway for generations to come.