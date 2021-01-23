Letter: Editorial board is out of sync with customers

The Tribune editorial of Jan. 13, “Cramer wrong by enabling the president” demonstrated how far out of touch the Bismarck Tribune editorial board (BTEB) is with its customer base. Gary Adkisson admitted to me in a phone call that their news sources (Associated Press, Washington Post, New York Times, etc.) were liberal/biased. When 65% of North Dakota voters supported President Trump (63% in 2016), the BTEB should understand that an editorial that disparages our Republican Senators based on liberal media lies is a good way to lose subscribers. I’m sure the demographics of the Tribune’s subscribers are primarily people who are older and more conservative and have grown up with the Tribune. Your editorial was insulting enough but then the Tribune prints additional liberal lies in an opinion from former Senator Kent Conrad (who like former Senator Dorgan didn’t have the intestinal fortitude to face North Dakota voters after voting for ObamaCare). It also would be good if the Tribune staff worked on their grammar/proofreading (“… refused to challenge Trump when he wrong.”).