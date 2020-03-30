Letter: Economy will worsen if we don't slow virus

I have a few comments for all the Trumpsters and pro-business maniacs and other assorted rightwing conservatives who are pushing to "open America back up" and go back to life as usual as coronavirus cases continue to rise exponentially.

First of all, would they prefer a bad economic recession or a catastrophic depression? Because if we do as they suggest and have everyone go back to work, the economic result is going to be way worse than if we do everything we can every day to slow down and stop the spread of the coronavirus.

The thing these delusional lunatics don't seem to grasp is that reality always has its way. The "MAGA" era is over. The Trump con game has run its course. This pandemic doesn't abide by Trump's alternate reality freak show. It's not affected by his lies, name-calling, or Tweets. And it's not going to magically end just because Trump said so.

Do people not understand that if we go back to business as usual, the number of people sickened and killed by this virus is going to be horrific? Do they think people lying in hospital beds or body bags are going to be able to go back to work any easier than people isolating themselves at home?