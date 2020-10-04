Letter: Economics of coal beat wind every time

Lignite generates affordable, reliable power and far more tax revenue and jobs than wind. For example, a 1,000-megawatt coal facility provides six times more tax revenue than a 1,000-megawatt wind farm. By giving up coal for wind, we are blowing a $27 million hole in the budgets of state and local governments every single year.

Wind lobbyists do not like the moratorium on intermittent generation sources put in place in Mercer and McLean counties, and they have been complaining that county officials have chased investment out of North Dakota.

Every North Dakotan values capital to help build our economy and create jobs, but it is also important for us to consider the “other side of the ledger.”

A wind farm’s value to the state’s economy is largely the capital investment to purchase turbine materials and hire temporary construction workers. Once a 1,000-megawatt wind farm, which equals around 800 turbines, is built and operational, landowners receive payments for having turbines on their property, and a few full-time workers gain employment. A wind farm of this size generates about $5 million per year in tax revenue including property taxes and sales taxes (income taxes).