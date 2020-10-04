Letter: Economics of coal beat wind every time

Lignite generates affordable, reliable power and far more tax revenue and jobs than wind. For example, a 1,000-megawatt coal facility provides six times more tax revenue than a 1,000-megawatt wind farm. By giving up coal for wind, we are blowing a $27 million hole in the budgets of state and local governments every single year.
Wind lobbyists do not like the moratorium on intermittent generation sources put in place in Mercer and McLean counties, and they have been complaining that county officials have chased investment out of North Dakota.
Every North Dakotan values capital to help build our economy and create jobs, but it is also important for us to consider the “other side of the ledger.”
A wind farm’s value to the state’s economy is largely the capital investment to purchase turbine materials and hire temporary construction workers. Once a 1,000-megawatt wind farm, which equals around 800 turbines, is built and operational, landowners receive payments for having turbines on their property, and a few full-time workers gain employment. A wind farm of this size generates about $5 million per year in tax revenue including property taxes and sales taxes (income taxes).
Our coal power plants are already built, and the capital investment has been made so it is not a true apples-to-apples comparison to only consider construction and materials. However, we can compare employees. One 1,000-megawatt coal power plant and associated mine has around 700 full time workers who average some of the highest wages in the state and state and local governments receive $32 million per year in tax revenue from all sources. Like wind, mineral owners receive royalty payments for allowing coal to be mined on their land.
Wind does not come close to providing the full-time jobs and tax revenue that coal does. Once we look at the costs and benefits of both, coal beats wind.
Perrie Schafer, Mandan
