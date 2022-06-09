Letter: Eckroth committed to finding solutions

Beyond a doubt, Ryan Eckroth is the most qualified candidate for District 35 Senate. Ryan is the endorsed District 35 candidate and earned that endorsement through a strong grassroots effort to meet and listen to the concerns of as many District 35 residents as possible.

As a father, Ryan understands the importance of a solid education system. He is committed to finding wise fiscal solutions to improve teachers' salaries and advance ND’s state education rank from 34th to the top 10 in the nation.

Ryan is also committed to building a consensus and finding solutions to the mental health crisis in our state. Mental Health has touched nearly every family in our state and links directly to other issues including crime, substance abuse, homelessness and chronic unemployment. To learn more about Ryan's views on the issues, go to RyanEckrothforSenate.com.

Ryan has earned my upmost respect by campaigning on his strong credentials rather than be party to the mudslinging campaign employed by his opponent.

Bismarck District 35 residents, your vote is your voice. Vote for Ryan Eckroth for District 35 Senate on June 14, 2022.

Annette Behm-Caldwell, Bismarck

