Letter: Dwelling on lies clouds all elections

I believe our elections are free and safe. Somehow we have gotten stuck in a ditch of lies that it is not. These lies are breaking down our social structure and taking up precious time and energy on a problem that does not exist. The 2020 election has been studied even by the election deniers. No fraud was found. It is time to quit chasing windmills and admit that we do have a system of free and safe elections.

In order to have free and safe elections, we must continue to vote and have confidence in our election system. We must increase voter participation and be informed voters. It is up to our political parties to tell us the truth and not dwell on lies of a stolen election. In particular, the Republicans representing their party must admit that Biden was and is the duly elected president in 2020, which is well documented. Without this, the lie self-perpetuates and clouds all elections. We have always had winners and losers throughout the history of elections in this country. Al Gore had more votes that George Bush, but the election in Florida resulted in the Supreme Court just declaring Bush the winner. We moved on then and accepted the result. Why can’t we do that now?

I have faith in our election workers and I thank them for their dedication. I also want to say that I like my Bismarck Tribune and am glad the funnies were pared down. I miss Frank and Ernie, but once a week is enough. I think the Bridge players need their article back. I don’t play bridge. I read the paper for the news and I read the entire article and appreciate the depth of the reporting that I cannot get from other sources.

Carol Christianson, Bismarck