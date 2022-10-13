Letter: Dvorak offers fresh perspective to role

As your auditor/treasurer for 32+ years, I worked hard to serve the citizens of Burleigh County in a professional, courteous, and transparent manner. A primary role of the county auditor/treasurer is to ensure taxpayer dollars are collected and expended properly. The auditor/treasurer is also responsible for conducting elections. On Nov. 8 Burleigh County will be electing a new person to fill this vital role. I am supporting Kirsten Dvorak!

Dvorak brings years of experience to government from the private sector. She has worked with people throughout this community and across the state. As a nonprofit leader, she has helped shape policy in North Dakota, working with many different stakeholders. Unlike her opponent – Kirsten has the needed leadership and management experience to direct and lead the auditor/treasurer’s office. Dvorak will offer a fresh “outsiders” perspective to guide this important county office.

Please join me in voting Dvorak for Burleigh County auditor/treasurer.

Kevin Glatt, Bismarck