Letter: Dvorak best choice for Burleigh County auditor

Kirsten Dvorak is best choice for Burleigh County auditor. Having worked closely with the auditor and that office for over 20 years serving Burleigh County, I have a good understanding as to what qualities are needed for the auditor position. Kirsten is the most qualified candidate with her background as a nonprofit leader, managing staff, preparing and managing budgets, effecting change in legislation, and working with all levels of an organization and the general public.

Her vast experience in the legislative process in her position with The Arc of North Dakota will definitely be an advantage to her as the Burleigh County auditor, as many bills in a legislative session affect county policy and procedures. The auditor needs to stay on top of all bills in session that affect county government and be ready to testify at hearings in support or opposition of a bill.

I certainly want my tax dollars working in the best interest of the constituents of Burleigh County. The auditor needs to have a deep understanding of how to make tax dollars work and guide commissioners and department heads in managing budgets and spending. Kirsten has the experience needed to do this. I trust she will also be involved in every step of the election process and lead her team to run a safe election.

I strongly urge voters to choose Kirsten Dvorak for your Burleigh County auditor.

Debbie Kroshus, Bismarck

Former Burleigh County recorder