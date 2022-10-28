Letter: Dvorak best choice for Burleigh County auditor

While ads and mailers ahead of the upcoming election on Nov. 8 often focus on national or statewide issues, our local elections are just as deserving of attention. In many ways, it is the local races that most closely impact our day-to-day lives as taxpayers.

In the race for Burleigh County Auditor, there is one candidate who is clearly the best choice for making level-headed, common-sense decisions that best serve the interests of county residents, regardless of their political affiliation. Kirsten Dvorak will bring her experience as a community leader and her background in nonprofit management to this role. Her understanding of budgeting and administration are vital in ensuring the auditor continues to focus on the core duties of the office, including election administration and fiscal responsibility. I urge you to join me in voting for Kirsten Dvorak on Nov. 8.