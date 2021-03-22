Letter: Drug price controls are not the solution

At Americans For Prosperity (AFP), we protect the American dream by fighting each day for lower taxes, less government regulation and economic prosperity for all. I urge you to join AFP North Dakota in opposing SB 2170 and the introduction of prescription drug price setting.

Instead of saving patient’s money in out-of-pocket expenses at the pharmacy counter, this bill will introduce Canadian style price-controls and the access challenges they create. By introducing an anti-competitive model into our prescription drug marketplace, we risk restricting access to the most innovative drug therapies in the world.

Furthermore, the idea of setting prices based on those in foreign countries isn’t new. Speaker of the House, Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), has been advocating for international reference prices for Medicare since last year! When introduced, H.R.3 had 105 co-sponsors in Washington, D.C. – all Democrats.

The COVID-19 pandemic showed us that unnecessary red tape and bureaucracy limit medical professionals from providing the care patients deserve. Even as the vaccines rollout out, states with more restrictions on who can be vaccinated have been significantly slower than those without.